20:24 08.04.2025

Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

A Belgian delegation led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever visited Kyiv region on Tuesday, April 8, according to the head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

"In Bucha, Mr. Bart De Wever, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, and country's Defense Minister Theo Francken visited the Church of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called - a place that has become a symbol of grief. It was here, next to the church, that during the occupation of the city there was a large mass grave. Together we honored the memory of the city's fallen residents near the wall of memory with their names," Kalashnyk wrote on the Telegram channel.

The Belgian delegation was informed about the consequences of Russian aggression, as well as about projects to rebuild settlements affected by the Russian invasion.

During the visit, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha visited the Baryshivka Lyceum, where, thanks to cooperation with the Belgian Development Agency Enabel, construction of a shelter is underway.

"In general, the Belgians help implement projects for the construction of civil defense structures in secondary education institutions in Petrivka, Baryshivka and Velyka Dymerka territorial communities. The total cost of these projects is over UAH 114 million," the head of the regional military administration noted.

In addition, he added, Belgium supports us in the development of vocational education. Thanks to cooperation with Enabel, equipment is purchased so that students can acquire professions that will help rebuild the country.

