Belgium to facilitate return of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia

A meeting was held at the Child Rights Protection Center in Kyiv between representatives of Ukraine involved in the return of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, reported on the website of the official Internet representative of the President of Ukraine on Tuesday.

“Belgium’s presence in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children is a powerful gesture of solidarity. And today, we are counting on Belgium’s practical support in implementing real projects, particularly in the reintegration of returned children,” noted the communications adviser to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Daria Zarivna.

She reminded attendees that President Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative is aimed at the return of all Ukrainian children who were illegally deported or forcibly displaced, and at establishing a new global agenda for the protection of children in armed conflicts.

In particular, the meeting included discussion of potential Belgian support for several initiatives: the creation of a Child and Family Support Center that would serve as a temporary reception point for children returning to Ukraine and provide emergency services; the “Return the Family” program focused on reuniting children with their families or placing them with Ukrainian foster families; and the modernization of a rehabilitation center in the Chernivtsi region for children with disabilities and ensuring their physical and psychosocial recovery.

Advisor, Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights and Child Rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk emphasized the importance of the UN Security Council’s Children and Armed Conflict mechanism, which documents grave violations of children's rights in war zones.

“Russia has already appeared twice on the 'list of shame' for its crimes. This year, it must be listed for a third time – after which, within this mechanism, the UN Security Council is to begin applying special sanctions against the Russian Federation,” she stressed.

The Prime Minister of Belgium spoke with children who had been successfully returned to Ukraine. They shared their personal stories of what they endured and their dreams of living in a free Ukraine.