Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:06 09.04.2025

Belgium to facilitate return of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia

2 min read
Belgium to facilitate return of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia

A meeting was held at the Child Rights Protection Center in Kyiv between representatives of Ukraine involved in the return of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, reported on the website of the official Internet representative of the President of Ukraine on Tuesday.

“Belgium’s presence in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children is a powerful gesture of solidarity. And today, we are counting on Belgium’s practical support in implementing real projects, particularly in the reintegration of returned children,” noted the communications adviser to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Daria Zarivna.

She reminded attendees that President Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative is aimed at the return of all Ukrainian children who were illegally deported or forcibly displaced, and at establishing a new global agenda for the protection of children in armed conflicts.

In particular, the meeting included discussion of potential Belgian support for several initiatives: the creation of a Child and Family Support Center that would serve as a temporary reception point for children returning to Ukraine and provide emergency services; the “Return the Family” program focused on reuniting children with their families or placing them with Ukrainian foster families; and the modernization of a rehabilitation center in the Chernivtsi region for children with disabilities and ensuring their physical and psychosocial recovery.

Advisor, Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights and Child Rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk emphasized the importance of the UN Security Council’s Children and Armed Conflict mechanism, which documents grave violations of children's rights in war zones.

“Russia has already appeared twice on the 'list of shame' for its crimes. This year, it must be listed for a third time – after which, within this mechanism, the UN Security Council is to begin applying special sanctions against the Russian Federation,” she stressed.

The Prime Minister of Belgium spoke with children who had been successfully returned to Ukraine. They shared their personal stories of what they endured and their dreams of living in a free Ukraine.

Tags: #belgium

MORE ABOUT

20:51 08.04.2025
Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

20:24 08.04.2025
Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

19:43 08.04.2025
Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

16:46 08.04.2025
Belgium to supply Ukraine with two F-16s for spare parts this year – PM

Belgium to supply Ukraine with two F-16s for spare parts this year – PM

15:51 08.04.2025
Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

10:17 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with King of Belgium country's participation in preparing first steps to end the war

Zelenskyy discusses with King of Belgium country's participation in preparing first steps to end the war

21:00 06.03.2025
Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

15:36 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

11:39 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Belgium

Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Belgium

19:20 04.03.2025
Belgian FM: US suspension of aid to Ukraine requires EU to rapidly boost defense spending to keep supporting Ukraine

Belgian FM: US suspension of aid to Ukraine requires EU to rapidly boost defense spending to keep supporting Ukraine

HOT NEWS

AFU Air Force: 32 enemy UAVs shot down, eight drone simulators lost from location

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

LATEST

Temporary solution on Ukraine war will give each side some time to regroup – congresswoman Spartz

Syrsky: New Russian offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions actually started

URCS volunteers helping victims of enemy UAV attack on Dnipro and Kharkiv

MEPs and Ukrainian parliamentarians declare their support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Yermak talks with adviser to British PM

Russia continues to reject full and unconditional ceasefire, lies about military targets it’s attacking in Ukraine – Sybiha

AFU Air Force: 32 enemy UAVs shot down, eight drone simulators lost from location

Over 200 Romanian companies already support reconstruction of Ukraine

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

AD
AD