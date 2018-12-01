Facts

17:00 01.12.2018

Ukraine will do without martial law extension - Poroshenko

1 min read
Ukraine will do without martial law extension - Poroshenko

The imposition of martial law in ten Ukrainian regions is a preventive measure which might not have to be extended, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"It is being introduced in Ukraine's newest history for the first time and just for 30 days. This period will be used to lower the threat against us, strengthen our defense and capability to defend Ukrainian citizens from enemy strike ... I declare that we will be able to limit ourselves to the said measures, and their continuation, I hope, will not be necessary," Poroshenko said at Ukroboronprom state concern's delivery of military hardware to various military units in Kyiv region on Saturday.

On November 26 Ukraine's parliament approved the imposition of martial law announced by President Poroshenko for 30 days in Ukraine's Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions and the Azov-Kerch domestic waters.

Tags: #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Martial law extends capabilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces, entire security sector - Poroshenko

Unification Council could be held in mid-Dec - Poroshenko

Poroshenko on anniversary of All-Ukrainian referendum on independence: Ukrainians have to defend their freedom today

Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

Poroshenko hoping NATO will deploy ships to Sea of Azov due to Russia's aggression

Poroshenko congratulates Zurabishvili on being elected president of Georgia

Poroshenko agrees with Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian issue at G20 summit

Decree on introduction of martial law in Ukraine posted on presidential website

Poroshenko authorizes introduction of martial law in Ukraine

NATO can show support for Ukraine by sending several ships to Black Sea - Poroshenko

LATEST

Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait to be discussed at ministerial meetings of NATO, OSCE, and EU Council

Roof of new sports complex in Vyshneve collapses due to snowfall

Moscow gives no official information about captured Ukrainian sailors to Kyiv

EU ready soon to introduce sanctions against organizers of illegal elections in ORDLO

Poland stands for tightening intl sanctions due to Russia's aggression in Azov-Kerch water area - Foreign Ministry

Klimkin: Russian ships could be banned from entering some ports due to aggression in Kerch Strait

Nearly 100 Russian citizens unable to enter Ukraine

Occupation forces open fire on positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces six times over past 24 hours

Klimkin hopes Hungary will support EU and NATO assistance to Ukraine due to new act of Russian aggression

21 Ukrainian seamen taken prisoners of war are at Lefortovo, three wounded ones at Matrosskaya Tishina

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD