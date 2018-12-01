Ukraine will do without martial law extension - Poroshenko

The imposition of martial law in ten Ukrainian regions is a preventive measure which might not have to be extended, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"It is being introduced in Ukraine's newest history for the first time and just for 30 days. This period will be used to lower the threat against us, strengthen our defense and capability to defend Ukrainian citizens from enemy strike ... I declare that we will be able to limit ourselves to the said measures, and their continuation, I hope, will not be necessary," Poroshenko said at Ukroboronprom state concern's delivery of military hardware to various military units in Kyiv region on Saturday.

On November 26 Ukraine's parliament approved the imposition of martial law announced by President Poroshenko for 30 days in Ukraine's Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions and the Azov-Kerch domestic waters.