20:00 30.08.2023

Poroshenko compares Putin to bin Laden on Turkish TV channel: His end will be same

 Petro Poroshenko, in an interview with the Turkish Habertürk TV channel, said the death of Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner terrorist organization, is another argument not to believe Putin and his promises, the European Solidarity press service said.

"Immediately, when Prigozhin's trip to Moscow was cancelled, I said that I would give him a maximum of two or three months to live. And I had no doubts about Prigozhin's fate. He had two options: to face international justice and go to jail in The Hague, or to be killed," Poroshenko said on Wednesday, according to the European Solidarity's website.

"This is a situation that demonstrates that Putin's 'guarantees' mean absolutely nothing. This is what I am trying to prove to those of our partners who are putting pressure on peace talks with Putin. Please do not trust Putin," Poroshenko said.

"And the second position: I want to remind you that Putin's hands and Prigozhin's hands are covered in Ukrainian blood. I remember how Prigozhin started the operation in 2014, when 20,000 Wagner fighters stood in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, killed Ukrainians, carried out provocations. It was a real Russian army. And, most likely, the crash with Prigozhin's plane was deliberate. It's exactly in Putin's style. Absolutely like the terrorist attack against MH17 in the summer of 2014," Poroshenko said.

"I have no doubt that Putin's future – in the best case for him, it will be The Hague Tribunal. In the worst case, Putin will be killed by another group inside his entourage. The level of temperature, the level of problems, the level of stress around Putin is definitely growing," Poroshenko predicts.

"Let me remind you: Putin admitted that he personally participated in the financing of the Wagner group. This is proof that Putin is a sponsor of terrorism. There is international legal responsibility for sponsors of terrorism in the world. And Putin is number one here. By the way, he is very similar to Osama bin Laden. There is no big difference. And the reaction of the world will be the same. And the end of Putin will be the same," Poroshenko said.

