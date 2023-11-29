Facts

19:48 29.11.2023

Poroshenko to take part in Intl Democratic Union Summit in Washington

1 min read
Poroshenko to take part in Intl Democratic Union Summit in Washington

The fifth President of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko will make a working trip to Washington, where he will take part in the Summit of the International Democratic Union.

“Petro Poroshenko will speak at the Summit on the topic of geopolitical changes in the world and the need to strengthen transatlantic unity in support of Ukraine. In addition, in Washington, the fifth President will hold a number of meetings with members of both parties of the U.S. Congress, where he will discuss strengthening American financial and military assistance to Ukraine,” the press service of the European Solidarity reported.

Also in Washington, Poroshenko will hold meetings with representatives of the U.S. State Department, the leadership of the European Commission and the chairman of the Conservative Party of Great Britain.

In addition, the leader of European Solidarity will visit Warsaw, where, together with the leadership of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of Poland and representatives of Polish political and expert circles, he will discuss strengthening military support for Ukraine and ending the transport blockade on the border.

Tags: #poland #usa #poroshenko

MORE ABOUT

13:01 28.11.2023
Poland urges Ukraine to accept protesting truck drivers' demands

Poland urges Ukraine to accept protesting truck drivers' demands

11:17 28.11.2023
House of Reps speaker: USA to allocate additional aid package to Ukraine

House of Reps speaker: USA to allocate additional aid package to Ukraine

14:15 27.11.2023
Blockade of Polish border leads to increase in retail prices for imported categories of goods

Blockade of Polish border leads to increase in retail prices for imported categories of goods

12:43 24.11.2023
Ukraine asks Poland to open extra checkpoints for passage of empty freight vehicles – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine asks Poland to open extra checkpoints for passage of empty freight vehicles – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

19:58 23.11.2023
Second truck driver dies in queue on Ukrainian-Polish border, Ukrainian embassy demands that Polish MFA unblock movement

Second truck driver dies in queue on Ukrainian-Polish border, Ukrainian embassy demands that Polish MFA unblock movement

20:57 21.11.2023
Duda on anniversary of Euromaidan: Poland unwaveringly to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians, support them in fight against aggressor

Duda on anniversary of Euromaidan: Poland unwaveringly to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians, support them in fight against aggressor

10:48 21.11.2023
Ukraine's accession to EU is challenge for Polish agriculture – Polish Agrarian Minister

Ukraine's accession to EU is challenge for Polish agriculture – Polish Agrarian Minister

20:52 20.11.2023
USA announces new $100 mln military aid package for Ukraine – Pentagon

USA announces new $100 mln military aid package for Ukraine – Pentagon

19:58 20.11.2023
Zelenskyy calls meeting with US Secretary of Defense productive

Zelenskyy calls meeting with US Secretary of Defense productive

15:49 20.11.2023
Austin following meeting with Zelenskyy: USA, along with its allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs

Austin following meeting with Zelenskyy: USA, along with its allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy to Scholz: important to ensure unity within EU to approve Ukraine's accession negotiations, allocation of EUR 50 bln in aid

SBU carries out explosion on railway connecting Russia, China – source

Slovak carriers intend to block traffic on Ukrainian border on Dec 1 – Ukraine's Guard Service

SBU conducts searches in UOC (MP) Pochaiv Lavra under case of inciting national hatred

Zelenskyy: Deoccupation of Donbas to be more difficult than with Crimea, since this concerns mental return of people

LATEST

Zelenska included in list of 25 most influential women of the year according to Financial Times

Zelenskyy to Scholz: important to ensure unity within EU to approve Ukraine's accession negotiations, allocation of EUR 50 bln in aid

Estonian FM recommends not travelling to Russia as border could be closed temporarily

SBU carries out explosion on railway connecting Russia, China – source

Slovak carriers intend to block traffic on Ukrainian border on Dec 1 – Ukraine's Guard Service

SBU conducts searches in UOC (MP) Pochaiv Lavra under case of inciting national hatred

CHPP in southern region damaged as result of night shelling – Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy: Deoccupation of Donbas to be more difficult than with Crimea, since this concerns mental return of people

Bill on seizure of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine's restoration submitted to US Congress

In Novohrodivka, body of deceased retrieved from rubble – Donetsk authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD