Poroshenko to take part in Intl Democratic Union Summit in Washington

The fifth President of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko will make a working trip to Washington, where he will take part in the Summit of the International Democratic Union.

“Petro Poroshenko will speak at the Summit on the topic of geopolitical changes in the world and the need to strengthen transatlantic unity in support of Ukraine. In addition, in Washington, the fifth President will hold a number of meetings with members of both parties of the U.S. Congress, where he will discuss strengthening American financial and military assistance to Ukraine,” the press service of the European Solidarity reported.

Also in Washington, Poroshenko will hold meetings with representatives of the U.S. State Department, the leadership of the European Commission and the chairman of the Conservative Party of Great Britain.

In addition, the leader of European Solidarity will visit Warsaw, where, together with the leadership of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of Poland and representatives of Polish political and expert circles, he will discuss strengthening military support for Ukraine and ending the transport blockade on the border.