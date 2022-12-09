Facts

10:57 09.12.2022

Poroshenko discusses needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces with leaders of Ukrainian caucus in US Congress

Fifth President of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko, during a meeting with the leadership of the Ukrainian Caucus in the U.S. Congress, discussed the supply of weapons, as well as the situation at the front.

"We discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Ukrainian army. He noted the effectiveness of Washington's and allies' assistance, which was important both when the new Ukrainian army was being created – and today, when our army needs more weapons for our victory over Russia," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on Thursday evening.

In addition, during the meeting, the fifth President of Ukraine noted the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian air defense, as well as the need to provide medium- and long-range artillery systems and American fighters.

"But the most important security factor for Ukraine is, of course, our state's membership in NATO. I emphasize this at all meetings. I am convinced that every negotiation brings Ukraine's membership in NATO closer," Poroshenko said.

They also discussed "a legislative initiative to recognize the Wagner group as a terrorist organization, as well as all those who cooperate with them, finance and support them."

In addition, Poroshenko appealed to the leadership of the caucus in the U.S. Congress "with a request to impose sanctions against Vladimir Gundyaev, the so-called Patriarch Kirill of Moscow."

The fifth President of Ukraine thanked the United States "for the tough bipartisan support of Ukraine." In turn, the American congressmen reported that they would support the Ukrainian state "as much as necessary."

