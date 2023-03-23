Facts

18:57 23.03.2023

Poroshenko on air of Italian TV channel: we want to hear strong voice of Pope in defense of Ukrainian children

2 min read
Poroshenko on air of Italian TV channel: we want to hear strong voice of Pope in defense of Ukrainian children

Petro Poroshenko said on the air of the Italian TV channel Sky TG24 that Pope Francis could use his international influence and authority to release Ukrainian captives and return children deported by Russia, European Solidarity reports.

"I believe that the influence of Pope Francis on the process, for example, on the release of Ukrainian hostages from Russian prisons, is possible, and this should be an important humanitarian mission," Poroshenko was quoted as saying in a European Solidarity message posted on the website on Thursday.

"Second position: it is necessary to return the Ukrainian children that Putin took from Ukraine, illegally deported children. And we really want to hear the strong voice of Pope Francis in defense of Ukrainian children in Europe," the fifth President emphasized.

As Poroshenko emphasized, the wise word of the Pope and "his authority, which can save more than 16,000 Ukrainian children, are extremely important. In this situation, we rely on Pope Francis. We definitely want to demonstrate that the whole world is now with Ukraine, and Russia is in full isolation."

As Poroshenko said, during his visit to the Vatican as President of Ukraine, he conveyed the invitation of his holiness to Pope Francis. "And we are waiting for him," he said.

Tags: #poroshenko #pope_francis

MORE ABOUT

14:12 17.03.2023
Kuleba: We deeply regret that Pope hasn’ been able to visit Ukraine since war start

Kuleba: We deeply regret that Pope hasn’ been able to visit Ukraine since war start

15:09 25.01.2023
Pope meets with reps of Ukrainian churches for first time

Pope meets with reps of Ukrainian churches for first time

10:57 09.12.2022
Poroshenko discusses needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces with leaders of Ukrainian caucus in US Congress

Poroshenko discusses needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces with leaders of Ukrainian caucus in US Congress

18:30 02.09.2022
Poroshenko hands over almost 400 Autel drones to AFU

Poroshenko hands over almost 400 Autel drones to AFU

09:39 26.08.2022
Ukrainian MFA invites apostolic nuncio because of Pope's reaction to death of Russian woman Dugina

Ukrainian MFA invites apostolic nuncio because of Pope's reaction to death of Russian woman Dugina

09:37 26.08.2022
Ukrainian heart torn by words of Pope – Kuleba

Ukrainian heart torn by words of Pope – Kuleba

16:16 15.07.2022
Poroshenko Foundation, NGO Sprava Hromad donate 350 drones from Estonia to AFU

Poroshenko Foundation, NGO Sprava Hromad donate 350 drones from Estonia to AFU

12:42 04.07.2022
Pope would like to visit Kyiv, Moscow after his trip to Canada

Pope would like to visit Kyiv, Moscow after his trip to Canada

16:16 04.06.2022
Poroshenko will take part in European Financial Congress in Poland June 5-7

Poroshenko will take part in European Financial Congress in Poland June 5-7

15:23 01.06.2022
Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

LATEST

Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

Russia cannot be part of global nuclear deterrence system in future – Podoliak

Zelenskyy thanks Finland for new defense aid package

EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

Spain to send first six Leopard tanks at end of next week - Spanish Defense Ministry

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

Four out of five Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO - poll

Threats of Russian high-ranking reps against ICC unacceptable – Borrell

About 3,500 residents refuse to leave Bakhmut, incl 32 children – Donetsk regional head

AD
AD
AD
AD