18:30 02.09.2022

Poroshenko hands over almost 400 Autel drones to AFU

The leader of the European Solidarity party, MP Petro Poroshenko handed over almost 400 Autel unmanned aerial vehicles and other equipment to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, European Solidarity said on its website on Friday.

"It is very difficult to find more worthy than my today's interlocutors, real warriors, real defenders of Ukraine, on whose account a large number of tasks completed and enemies destroyed... Today I am handing over equipment and drones to our friends – eyes that will allow them to perform their task even more effectively. About which we cannot tell, but just believe: they are very effective," Poroshenko said.

According to him, half of the cost of drones is charitable contributions from citizens. "This is your money, your help, your indifference and our common determination to defend Ukraine," the politician said, addressing all Ukrainians transferring funds for joint projects of the Spravy Hromad public organization and the Poroshenko Foundation.

Major Hryhoriy Sivachenko, commander of the Special Operations Forces detachment, thanked Poroshenko and the volunteers for helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "These drones are saving the lives of our trained warriors," he said.

As noted in the statement, the Poroshenko Foundation and the volunteers of the Spravy Hromad also purchased 11 Italian MLS SHIELD armored vehicles, pickups and trucks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The equipment has already arrived in the frontline brigades. Poroshenko announced a new contract for the supply of a large batch of operational-level UAVs.

"Now we have a very important time. We wish the Armed Forces of Ukraine a counteroffensive, we are waiting for the results and we pray for our victory and the defeat of the Russian invaders," Poroshenko said.

In total, since February 24, Poroshenko's structures have sent over UAH 500 million to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for which thousands of bulletproof vests and Kevlar helmets, weapons, hundreds of cars for the needs of the front, including armored vehicles, trucks and pickups, thermal imagers, hundreds of drones, electric generators, digital radio stations, starlinks, military clothing, turnstiles, NATO first aid kits, funds for the construction of fortifications, fuel, food, European Solidarity said.

Tags: #poroshenko #drones

