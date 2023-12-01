Border Guard Service confirms cancellation of Poroshenko's business trip abroad

The fifth President of Ukraine, the leader of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Petro Poroshenko, was not allowed to cross the state border because the border guards had confirmation that his business trip abroad was cancelled, Speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

The department said border guards ensure registration and passage of persons across the border solely in accordance with the law, in particular, the rules for crossing the border by citizens of Ukraine.

"As it is known, during martial law, MPs of Ukraine have the right to cross the state border to travel on the basis of relevant decisions on official business trips. Regarding the MP you are asking about, the border guards have confirmation that his business trip abroad has been cancelled. That is why he was not allowed to cross the state border of Ukraine," Demchenko said.

Earlier, Poroshenko said Ukrainian border guards did not allow him to go on an agreed business trip abroad, where he had a number of meetings planned.

"I had a business trip signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, but the border guards did not let me through. I am far from the opinion that the border guards acted on their own initiative. Everyone can guess for themselves who cancelled the document signed by the Chairman of Parliament," Poroshenko said on Facebook.