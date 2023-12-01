Facts

13:36 01.12.2023

Border Guard Service confirms cancellation of Poroshenko's business trip abroad

2 min read
Border Guard Service confirms cancellation of Poroshenko's business trip abroad

The fifth President of Ukraine, the leader of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Petro Poroshenko, was not allowed to cross the state border because the border guards had confirmation that his business trip abroad was cancelled, Speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

The department said border guards ensure registration and passage of persons across the border solely in accordance with the law, in particular, the rules for crossing the border by citizens of Ukraine.

"As it is known, during martial law, MPs of Ukraine have the right to cross the state border to travel on the basis of relevant decisions on official business trips. Regarding the MP you are asking about, the border guards have confirmation that his business trip abroad has been cancelled. That is why he was not allowed to cross the state border of Ukraine," Demchenko said.

Earlier, Poroshenko said Ukrainian border guards did not allow him to go on an agreed business trip abroad, where he had a number of meetings planned.

"I had a business trip signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, but the border guards did not let me through. I am far from the opinion that the border guards acted on their own initiative. Everyone can guess for themselves who cancelled the document signed by the Chairman of Parliament," Poroshenko said on Facebook.

 

Tags: #poroshenko #border_guard_service

MORE ABOUT

19:48 29.11.2023
Poroshenko to take part in Intl Democratic Union Summit in Washington

Poroshenko to take part in Intl Democratic Union Summit in Washington

20:00 30.08.2023
Poroshenko compares Putin to bin Laden on Turkish TV channel: His end will be same

Poroshenko compares Putin to bin Laden on Turkish TV channel: His end will be same

14:58 26.05.2023
Poroshenko urges NATO to invite Ukraine to Alliance at Vilnius summit

Poroshenko urges NATO to invite Ukraine to Alliance at Vilnius summit

18:57 23.03.2023
Poroshenko on air of Italian TV channel: we want to hear strong voice of Pope in defense of Ukrainian children

Poroshenko on air of Italian TV channel: we want to hear strong voice of Pope in defense of Ukrainian children

10:57 09.12.2022
Poroshenko discusses needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces with leaders of Ukrainian caucus in US Congress

Poroshenko discusses needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces with leaders of Ukrainian caucus in US Congress

16:49 22.11.2022
Belarusian military use electronic warfare to complicate border surveillance for Ukrainian defense forces – Border Guard Service

Belarusian military use electronic warfare to complicate border surveillance for Ukrainian defense forces – Border Guard Service

18:30 02.09.2022
Poroshenko hands over almost 400 Autel drones to AFU

Poroshenko hands over almost 400 Autel drones to AFU

16:16 15.07.2022
Poroshenko Foundation, NGO Sprava Hromad donate 350 drones from Estonia to AFU

Poroshenko Foundation, NGO Sprava Hromad donate 350 drones from Estonia to AFU

16:16 04.06.2022
Poroshenko will take part in European Financial Congress in Poland June 5-7

Poroshenko will take part in European Financial Congress in Poland June 5-7

15:23 01.06.2022
Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Zelenskyy fears war in Israel, US presidential elections to affect further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Court rules to seize $1.5 mln in cryptocurrency found during search at ex-head of Special Communications Service

LATEST

USA transfers two powerful autotransformers to Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Movement of special transport and buses on Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Zaluzhny, Brown to continue to search for technological solutions to gain advantage over Russia in air, fire engagement, mine clearance

Epicenter launches first mid- and premium-price furniture store

Zelenskyy fears war in Israel, US presidential elections to affect further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Klymenko briefs G7 Ambassadors on number of Russian war crimes over 11 months

USA working in three directions to preserve Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Kirby

AD
AD
AD
AD