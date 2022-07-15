Poroshenko Foundation, NGO Sprava Hromad donate 350 drones from Estonia to AFU

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 350 Autel drones purchased by the Poroshenko Foundation and volunteers of the NGO Sprava Hromad (Community Issue). In total, 50 Autel EVO II 640T Dual UAVs with thermal imagers and additional batteries and 300 Autel EVO Lite+ UAVs were purchased, the European Solidarity party's press service said.

"Today, these drones, which our military needs so much, are sent to Ukraine. These drones are equipped with a thermal camera, they can work day and night. In each company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that receives this drone, it will correct artillery fire. Artillery shells will destroy this evil spirits, who came to our land," fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said.

He also thanked the Estonian government for its assistance in preparing this contract.

Together with the drone, the fighters are given amulets. Angel dolls were created by the hands of Ukrainian women, who were sheltered from the war by friendly Estonia.

"On behalf of all the women who are now forced to stay here, I want to give our military such angels – these are motanky that they made with their own hands. So that our military would be guarded by a talisman. 'With love and gratitude' was written by hand. It warmed their souls. And we all believe in victory together," an activist of the Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia Kateryna Kyrychenko said.