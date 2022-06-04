Facts

16:16 04.06.2022

Poroshenko will take part in European Financial Congress in Poland June 5-7

1 min read
The leader of the European Solidarity party, the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, will take part in the European Financial Congress in Sopot (Poland) on June 5-7.

"Petro Poroshenko is invited to speak to the participants of the event on the subject of the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and to take part in a public discussion on the global consequences of the Russian war," the European Solidarity press service said.

Within the framework of the Congress, a number of bilateral meetings between Poroshenko and representatives of European financial and business circles are planned, the press service noted.

