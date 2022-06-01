Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

Advisor to the Head of the Presidents' Office Mykhailo Podoliak is confident in the timeliness of the publication of the testimony of businessman and former MP of the Opposition Platform for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk regarding fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, since he considers the decisions of the political leadership of Ukraine in 2015-2016 to be one of the reasons for the war.

"The question arose - should this be made public? Of course, it is necessary. Because one of the reasons for this war is in the decisions of the political leadership of Ukraine in 2015-2016. This is an attempt to play on both sides, to sit on two chairs, to deceive one's own country, while simultaneously trading with Russia... While Medvedchuk directly regulated everything," he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Podoliak said that "I would like to see a criminal case brought to an end at least once in Ukraine, within which the elements of the war, its causes, including personal reasons - why it began in 2014" he said.

According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Poroshenko's signing of the Minsk agreements was one of the directions that provoked the current war and an attempt to legalize the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Yes, this is an attempt by Minsk-2 to legalize them [the so-called "L/DPR"]. At the same time, Minsk-2 was written in the quantity and sequence of paragraphs that were unacceptable for Ukraine in execution. The person, who signed it, obviously knew that this direction would be a conflict. It will be impossible to implement all the points of Minsk. But that person did it," Podoliak said.

One of the reasons for the war, he called "the formation in Ukraine of a giant pro-Russian conglomerate called Medvedchuk."

"He is not just some kind of corrupt manager. Through him, for a long time, resources entered Ukraine to form pro-Russian positions. Moreover, not just within the framework of pro-Russian competition, but from the positions that Ukraine should kneel before Russia, to recognize its right annexation of Crimea, kill people in Donbas, enter Ukraine at any moment, form their own puppet government," Podoliak said.

"We want to get answers to the questions: how did it happen that Medvedchuk became a powerful and media oligarch. Recall that this happened in 2015. Moreover, he also became a political leader. It's not that simple," the source said.