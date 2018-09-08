Facts

11:43 08.09.2018

Poroshenko congratulates six regional centers on City Day

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has congratulated a number of regional centers in Ukraine on City Day.

"Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Lutsk, Luhansk and Mykolaiv - today five beautiful and unique Ukrainian cities celebrate their birthday. Ukraine is united from west to east, from north to south," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

In addition, Poroshenko's greeting on the occasion of the anniversary of the formation of the city of Dnipro was published on the website of the head of state.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, who served as Vinnytsia mayor from 2006 to 2014, wrote on his Facebook page: "I am proud of the city where I had the honor to work as a city mayor for eight years! I greet you on the holiday, dear residents! We have changed Vinnytsia thanks to your trust and support. We will change Ukraine thanks to the support of all Ukrainians."

Tags: #city_day #poroshenko
