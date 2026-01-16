Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects productive results from meetings within the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week.

"We are preparing for next week so that the meetings in Davos are productive, correct, we need a clear content – the content of the meetings, the content of the documents. Now is definitely not the time for loud and empty talk, for formal meetings. We need to have results for real people – for Ukrainians, for all Europeans, for Americans," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday.

According to him, peace and real security "are needed by everyone, normal economic development is also needed by everyone." "And all this should be reflected in the relevant documents that we are preparing, in particular with the American side," the president said.

He reported on a meeting with government officials and the team of the President's Office. "Our representatives: Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov and David Arakhamia – are currently on their way to the United States of America. We expect meetings with American colleagues in the near future," Zelenskyy said.