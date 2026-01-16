Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:25 16.01.2026

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

1 min read
Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects productive results from meetings within the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week.

"We are preparing for next week so that the meetings in Davos are productive, correct, we need a clear content – the content of the meetings, the content of the documents. Now is definitely not the time for loud and empty talk, for formal meetings. We need to have results for real people – for Ukrainians, for all Europeans, for Americans," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday.

According to him, peace and real security "are needed by everyone, normal economic development is also needed by everyone." "And all this should be reflected in the relevant documents that we are preparing, in particular with the American side," the president said.

He reported on a meeting with government officials and the team of the President's Office. "Our representatives: Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov and David Arakhamia – are currently on their way to the United States of America. We expect meetings with American colleagues in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #davos #president

MORE ABOUT

20:31 16.01.2026
Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

19:46 16.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss peace process, Ukraine's support programs

Zelenskyy, Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss peace process, Ukraine's support programs

19:25 16.01.2026
Zelenskyy, UK Dpty PM Lammy discuss sanctions against Russia, aggressor's recruitment of foreigners

Zelenskyy, UK Dpty PM Lammy discuss sanctions against Russia, aggressor's recruitment of foreigners

20:30 15.01.2026
Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General discuss Ukraine's energy situation

Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General discuss Ukraine's energy situation

19:26 15.01.2026
Zelenskyy: I have meeting with Zaluzhny, thanks him for his work, discuss diplomatic issues

Zelenskyy: I have meeting with Zaluzhny, thanks him for his work, discuss diplomatic issues

14:18 15.01.2026
Ukraine at the highest level to participate at annual Davos forum – FM Sybiha

Ukraine at the highest level to participate at annual Davos forum – FM Sybiha

20:25 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy speaks with negotiating group: We need to move actively on documents

Zelenskyy speaks with negotiating group: We need to move actively on documents

20:10 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

20:09 14.01.2026
Pinchuk Foundation to hold series of Ukrainian events in Davos on occasion of WEF 2026

Pinchuk Foundation to hold series of Ukrainian events in Davos on occasion of WEF 2026

19:52 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Zelenskyy about Trump's statement: Russia postpones signing of agreement to end of war

HACC sets bail for MP Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 mln with procedural obligations

Zelenskyy announces talks between Ukrainian and American delegations in USA in coming days

Over 15,000 power workers involved in repair crews to restore power – Shmyhal

LATEST

Ukrainian, US teams to hold another round of discussions in Miami on Jan 17 – Stefanishyna

Ukraine, Democratic Republic of Congo sign 5-year memo to strengthen food security, develop agriculture

Zelenskyy, Kubrakov discuss aspects of Ukraine's emergency energy situation

Finland provides Ukraine with 31st defense aid package for EUR 98 mln – Defense Minister

Ukraine has sufficient fuel reserves for next 20 days – PM

SBU exposes businessman who supplied AFU with defective ballistic glasses worth UAH 60 mln

State memorial cemetery confirms political strategist Petrov works for them as communication, info technology specialist

UPG receives diesel fuel from USA due to compliance with Ukrainian weather conditions

King Charles III expresses hope Ukraine can achieve just and lasting peace

Kyiv mayor says about 100 residential buildings in capital remain without heating

AD
AD