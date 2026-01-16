Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:25 16.01.2026

Zelenskyy, UK Dpty PM Lammy discuss sanctions against Russia, aggressor's recruitment of foreigners

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom David Lammy, during which he discussed with him Russia's attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and how to strengthen protection against them.

"We are grateful for the decision of the United Kingdom to allocate an energy support package for Ukraine right now, when it is most needed," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday following the meeting.

The parties also discussed the situation in diplomacy and sanctions policy against Russia.

"I informed the Minister in detail about the situation on the battlefield and Russian losses. We also see how Russia is actively recruiting foreign citizens, in particular from the countries of the Global South, for its criminal war. There should be more coordination of partners to prevent such incidents," Zelenskyy said.

