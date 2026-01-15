Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:30 15.01.2026

Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General discuss Ukraine's energy situation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which he discussed, in particular, the situation in the country's energy sector and "the ongoing efforts to bring an end to the war."

"Spoke with Zelenskyy about the energy situation in Ukraine, with Russia's attacks causing terrible human suffering, as well as on the ongoing efforts to bring an end to the war. We're committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to get the crucial support needed to defend today and ultimately secure a lasting peace," Rutte said on the X social network on Thursday.

