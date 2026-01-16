Interfax-Ukraine
16:00 16.01.2026

UPG receives diesel fuel from USA due to compliance with Ukrainian weather conditions

In order to ensure the required quality of Arctic brands of diesel fuel at its filling stations, the UPG network purchases it from the USA, in particular from the American Valero Energy.

This was told by the Director of Development of the UPG Group of Companies, Dmytro Petrenko, to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"Now we have chosen a supplier from the USA for the winter, because they also have similar weather conditions. The countries that supply high-quality winter fuel are the Scandinavian countries, the United States and Canada, because, due to the weather conditions, they know what fuel they need to produce," he said.

According to Petrenko, the issue of fuel quality at UPG is directly under the control of the company owner, through whom all fuel quality passports are passed before ordering it.

"He (the owner of the company - IF-U) looks at whether the sulfur level suits him, whether the winter characteristics of the fuel suit him. For example, Valero Energy diesel has a cloud point of minus 17 and filterability - minus 27. This is almost Arctic diesel. It is sold at our gas stations as usual," the logistics director noted.

According to him, UPG uses the specified diesel fuel both for sale in its own gas station network and for sale to wholesale buyers, as well as to ensure its own logistics system.

UPG is a Ukrainian group of companies specializing in trading in petroleum products. UPG is one of the three largest operators in Ukraine by the number of stations. The group has its own logistics infrastructure and carries out direct supplies of fuel from leading refineries in Europe and the USA. The founder of UPG is Volodymyr Petrenko.

