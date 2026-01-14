Zelenskyy speaks with negotiating group: We need to move actively on documents

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov and other participants in the negotiating group of Ukraine.

"We need to move actively on the documents. On security guarantees, on economic agreements, on the political document as well. On our part – maximum productivity," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

He added that Ukraine expects the same energetic work from the American side. "I personally really expect it," the president said.