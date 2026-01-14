Pinchuk Foundation to hold series of Ukrainian events in Davos on occasion of WEF 2026

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation will hold a series of Ukrainian events on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos on January 20-22, aimed at strengthening Ukraine's voice in the world, emphasizing its resilience, and promoting dialogue about the country's future and global security, the Foundation said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the project "Ukraine: Future's Frontline" will be presented January 20-22, organized in partnership with the PinchukArtCentre and the Office of the President of Ukraine. On January 22, the traditional Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos will take place, bringing together political leaders, business executives, and civil society representatives to discuss Ukraine’s role in shaping the future of Europe and the world.

In addition, Ukraine House Davos 2026 will operate January 19-22. Co-organizers, alongside the Pinchuk Foundation, include the Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund and Horizon Capital.

According to the Ukraine House program, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a speech. Discussions at Ukraine House will also feature participants including European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Vice President Matteo Patrone, Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev, senior strategist at RBC BlueBay Asset Management Timothy Ash, Global Empowerment Mission founder and president Michael Capponi, and actress, founder, and global ambassador for War Child Carey Mulligan.

The project "Ukraine: Future's Frontline" will include an exhibition and a three-day discussion program focused on Ukraine as a testing ground for the future of security, innovation, and reconstruction. Its official opening is scheduled for January 20 at 11:00 Kyiv time.

The exhibition, highlighting the risk of the war spreading to Europe and the importance of achieving peace through strength, will feature works by Ukrainian artists Oleksiy Say, Yarema Malaschuk, and Roman Khimey, as well as Damien Hirst’s piece Incomplete Truth.

According to the release, the project "Ukraine: Future's Frontline" and Ukraine House in Davos will take place at the same location as in recent years — Promenade, 59. In 2024, POLITICO recognized Ukraine House in Davos, featuring the exhibition Deciding Your Tomorrow organized by the Pinchuk Foundation, as the best pavilion at the 2024 World Economic Forum, organizers noted.

Detailed programs and updates will be published on the official websites.

The Viktor Pinchuk Foundation is an independent private international organization in Ukraine, established in 2006. The foundation implements numerous projects aimed at supporting those affected by Russian aggression and drawing the attention of the international elite and broader audiences to Ukraine. Its initiatives include the national network of innovative rehabilitation centers for wounded soldiers, RECOVERY; the nationwide project POVERNENNIA (RETURN), which supports the mental health of servicemen, veterans, and their families who have suffered psychological trauma due to Russian aggression; and the nationwide network of neonatal centers, Cradles of Hope.