Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:18 15.01.2026

Ukraine at the highest level to participate at annual Davos forum – FM Sybiha

Ukraine at the highest level to participate at annual Davos forum – FM Sybiha
Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

 The highest-level Ukrainian delegation will participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, where, in particular, contacts with the American side are planned, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"The very nature of this forum determines the order of events, meetings that the Ukrainian delegation will hold at this venue. The focus will certainly be on the reconstruction of Ukraine, the focus will be on protecting our energy sector, on security, security guarantees," he said at a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart in Kyiv on Thursday.

Sybiha stressed that therefore the Ukrainian delegation is actively preparing to "make the most of the stay to achieve the goals that President Zelenskyy set to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience."

"And there will certainly be contacts with the American side. We are currently in contact to finalize the format and results that should be expected from the American side," the Foreign Minister said.

Earlier, the media reported that at the World Economic Forum, which will be held from January 19 to 23 in Davos, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United States plan to sign an agreement on the post-war reconstruction of the country worth about $800 billion. Earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed his participation in the World Economic Forum.

