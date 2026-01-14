Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:10 14.01.2026

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

2 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

A headquarters for coordinating the situation in Kyiv will be established in the near future to restore electricity and heating supplies, and an emergency regime will be introduced in the Ukrainian energy sector, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Many issues require urgent resolution... First: a headquarters for coordinating the situation in the city of Kyiv will be created, which will operate constantly. In general, an emergency regime will be introduced in the energy sector of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the head of work on supporting people and communities in such conditions, as well as resolving practical issues, has been appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, who was appointed to the position earlier on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy also said government officials will maximally intensify work with partners to obtain the necessary equipment and additional support. "The Cabinet of Ministers will ensure maximum deregulation of all processes for connecting backup energy equipment to the networks for the duration of such a situation. We are also working to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports to Ukraine," the president said.

He reported on a meeting on emergency circumstances in the energy sector of Ukraine, at which special attention was paid to the situation in Kyiv, and reported that after Russian strikes and worsening weather conditions, repair teams, energy companies, utility services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to work around the clock to restore electricity and heating supplies.

Tags: #kyiv #president #energy

