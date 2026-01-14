Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:52 14.01.2026

Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

1 min read
Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The rules on curfew should be reviewed during severe weather, in particular, to provide businesses with the opportunity to adjust work schedules due to the emergency situation in the energy system, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding he had given the relevant instruction to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

"I instructed the government to prepare a review of the rules on curfew during such extremely cold weather. People should have maximum opportunities to use support points, and businesses should have opportunities to plan work taking into account the situation in the energy system," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He also said the number of invincibility points in Kyiv should be increased and the existing ones should be checked.

"We are waiting for proposals from the Ministry of Education and Science and local authorities regarding the formats of the educational process during the emergency. It is important that public institutions, businesses, and all levels of local government work in a coordinated and coordinated manner. The common result of the entire country depends on the results of each," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #president #weather #curfew

MORE ABOUT

20:25 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy speaks with negotiating group: We need to move actively on documents

Zelenskyy speaks with negotiating group: We need to move actively on documents

20:10 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

21:24 13.01.2026
PURL program needs to be filled, not enough done in Jan – Zelenskyy

PURL program needs to be filled, not enough done in Jan – Zelenskyy

21:10 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy on Iran unrest: Regime that kills so many people doesn't deserve to exist

Zelenskyy on Iran unrest: Regime that kills so many people doesn't deserve to exist

21:08 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy on aftermath of Russian strikes: Ready to help, communities must stay active

Zelenskyy on aftermath of Russian strikes: Ready to help, communities must stay active

20:12 09.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

19:31 08.01.2026
Govt drafting decision to let non-critical facilities keep staff home in severe weather – Zelenskyy

Govt drafting decision to let non-critical facilities keep staff home in severe weather – Zelenskyy

20:29 05.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage on Ukraine as possible

Zelenskyy: Russia prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage on Ukraine as possible

20:22 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy in talk with President of Finland: World’s key intelligence agencies must have real information

Zelenskyy in talk with President of Finland: World’s key intelligence agencies must have real information

09:11 29.12.2025
Over 12,000 consumers left without power in Ternopil region due to bad weather

Over 12,000 consumers left without power in Ternopil region due to bad weather

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

Zelenskyy and Fedorov identify Defense Ministry's first priorities, incl systemic solutions to TCK problems

Parliament appoints Natalukha as head of State Property Fund

Ukrainian Rada appoints Shmyhal as First Dpty PM, Minister of Energy

Currently 2 mln Ukrainians 'wanted' by Defense Ministry, 200,000 soldiers AWOL – Fedorov

LATEST

Invaders drop aerial bombs on Tavriyske near Zaporizhia, injuring two residents - regional administration

Klitschko: Kyiv functioning in extreme conditions today

Skhid force: Occupiers intensify attempts to infiltrate northern Pokrovsk; Defense Forces repelling them

Pinchuk Foundation to hold series of Ukrainian events in Davos on occasion of WEF 2026

JYSK forced to change its working hours due to low temperatures

AFU Air Force: All 10 jet UAVs shot down on Wed

Zelenskyy, Prytula agree to cooperate

Zelenskyy and Fedorov identify Defense Ministry's first priorities, incl systemic solutions to TCK problems

Parliament appoints Natalukha as head of State Property Fund

Kyiv completely unprepared for winter challenges in wartime conditions – Shmyhal

AD
AD