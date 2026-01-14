Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The rules on curfew should be reviewed during severe weather, in particular, to provide businesses with the opportunity to adjust work schedules due to the emergency situation in the energy system, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding he had given the relevant instruction to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

"I instructed the government to prepare a review of the rules on curfew during such extremely cold weather. People should have maximum opportunities to use support points, and businesses should have opportunities to plan work taking into account the situation in the energy system," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He also said the number of invincibility points in Kyiv should be increased and the existing ones should be checked.

"We are waiting for proposals from the Ministry of Education and Science and local authorities regarding the formats of the educational process during the emergency. It is important that public institutions, businesses, and all levels of local government work in a coordinated and coordinated manner. The common result of the entire country depends on the results of each," Zelenskyy said.