Zelenskyy announces talks between Ukrainian and American delegations in USA in coming days

The Ukrainian delegation is currently on its way to the United States, and these days there will be meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump regarding documents that are already practically ready, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The Ukrainian team is actively working with representatives of the US President these days, there will be meetings of our Ukrainian representatives in the US. The Ukrainian delegation is currently on its way to the US, and we hope that there will be more clarity, both regarding the documents that we have already actually prepared with the American side, and regarding Russia’s response to all this diplomatic work that is taking place," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Kyiv with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel on Friday.