Zelenskyy, Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss peace process, Ukraine's support programs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Speaker of the Latvian Saeima Daiga Mierinė, during which they discussed the negotiation process to achieve peace, the diplomatic situation and support programs for Ukraine.

As reported on the presidential website on Friday, the meeting discussed in detail the negotiation process to achieve peace. Mierinė said Latvia fully supports Ukraine's efforts and assured her country of full assistance.

"We will continue to do everything we can to help you become a full member of the European Union. And in all our rhetoric, we always talk about NATO as well. We see you as a NATO member country. We see a place for you in this alliance, and we believe that you should be in it for the security of all of us," she said.

The parties also discussed cooperation with partners within the Coalition of the Willing, Latvia's further participation in the PURL initiative, co-production within the SAFE program, and areas of partnership in advanced technologies where Ukraine can share its experience.