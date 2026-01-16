Interfax-Ukraine
Finland provides Ukraine with 31st defense aid package for EUR 98 mln – Defense Minister

Finland is sending Ukraine its 31st defense aid package, the value of the supplies currently being sent is approximately EUR 98 million, the country's Defense Minister Antti Häkkanen has said.

"This time, we have put together the package on an accelerated schedule to help meet the most urgent needs at the moment. The procurement program to support Ukraine from the domestic defense industry is also progressing according to plan for this year. Finland will continue to support Ukraine with defense equipment, as this is the most effective way to contribute to a just peace… The assistance takes into account both Ukraine's needs and the resource situation of the Finnish Armed Forces," the minister said.

He added that for operational reasons and to ensure the safe delivery of the aid, detailed information on the specific content, delivery method and delivery schedule of the aid will not be provided.

