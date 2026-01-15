Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:26 15.01.2026

Zelenskyy: I have meeting with Zaluzhny, thanks him for his work, discuss diplomatic issues


Zelenskyy: I have meeting with Zaluzhny, thanks him for his work, discuss diplomatic issues
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Valeriy Zaluzhny.

“I met with Valeriy Zaluzhny. I thanked him for his work as part of Ukraine’s team, and it is important that all of us together are defending Ukraine’s independence, our national interests, and our people. We discussed diplomatic tasks that are relevant now and can strengthen all of us – Ukraine and our resilience. Glory to Ukraine!” the President said on X.

