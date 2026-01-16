Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:55 16.01.2026

HACC sets bail for MP Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 mln with procedural obligations

Investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) Vitaliy Dubas has set a bail of UAH 33 million for Member of Parliament Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction, suspected of offering to provide illegal benefits to people’s deputies.

"To partially satisfy the request. To apply to… Tymoshenko a preventive measure in the form of a bail in the amount of… UAH 33,280,000 UAH," the judge said.

He also added that the suspect is subject to procedural obligations.

According to the judge, the bail can be paid either by the suspect herself or by another person within five days to the HACC account.

"To impose on Tymoshenko the following obligations until March 16, 2026: to appear at each summons to the NABU detective or the court ... not to leave the geographical boundaries of the Kyiv region ... to report ... about a change of residence or work," the judge noted.

Also among the procedural obligations for Tymoshenko is to submit documents for traveling abroad.

In addition, by court decision, Tymoshenko is prohibited from communicating with a number of people’s deputies, including MP Ihor Kopytin (Servant of the People faction), regarding the circumstances set forth in the suspicion.

Earlier at the meeting, Tymoshenko stated that the recording made public by the anti-corruption authorities was compiled by Kopytin together with National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"The goal was: on the one hand, Kopytin - to rid himself of the criminal case that is in NABU, and on the other hand, NABU was fulfilling a political order - specifically to discredit me as a person who consistently, persistently, daily conducts parliamentary activities so that laws that directly contradict the national interests of Ukraine are not voted on," Tymoshenko said.

