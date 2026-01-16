Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:14 16.01.2026

Ukrainian, US teams to hold another round of discussions in Miami on Jan 17 – Stefanishyna

Ukrainian and U.S. negotiation teams will hold another round of talks in Miami on Saturday, January 17, to finalize documents that are being prepared for signing at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna has said.

"Tomorrow in Miami, the Ukrainian and American negotiation teams will have another round of discussions. The Ukrainian delegation includes NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, and Davyd Arakhamia, MP, Chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction," she said on the X social network on Friday.

Stefanishyna recalled the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian team is working "on two key documents: agreements on security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic prosperity which may be signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The purpose of the visit is to refine these agreements with American partners."

Zelenskyy, reportedly, announced the meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with representatives of Donald Trump in the United States these days. The Head of State of Ukraine noted that it is necessary to finalize some materials related to security guarantees and the recovery package. According to him, if everything is finalized, then the signing of agreements is possible during the World Economic Forum in Davos next week. However, it is necessary that the security guarantees are permanent, and that Ukraine has real financial support.

