State memorial cemetery confirms political strategist Petrov works for them as communication, info technology specialist

The State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" (NVMK) has confirmed information that political technologist, founder and host of the YouTube channel "Islandia" Volodymyr Petrov works at the institution as a leading specialist in the communications and information technology department.

"Petrov Volodymyr Volodymyrovych holds the position of leading specialist in the communications and information technology department of the State Institution 'NVMK,'" according to the institution response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

It is noted that Petrov functional responsibilities include preparing informational materials, informational and communication support for the activities of the State Institution "NVMK," monitoring the information space, preparing analytical reports, administering and filling the institution information resources, and upon the instruction of the head of the department, interacting with mass media and other information platforms.

In addition, the agency was informed that the State Institution "NVMK" employs a total of 53 staff members.

As previously reported, on Thursday, January 15, the Verkhovna Rada summoned Minister of Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova to a meeting to report on the issue of possible abuses related to draft deferments at the State Institution "NVMK."

On January 16, Kalmykova stated that the Ministry of Veterans Affairs had initiated an official investigation based on information about draft deferments at the State Institution "NVMK."

At the beginning of the week, People Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak (faction "Holos") published information on his Telegram channel that political technologist, founder and host of the YouTube channel "Islandia" Volodymyr Petrov had allegedly been an employee of the State Institution "NVMK" since July 31 and had been granted a draft deferment there.