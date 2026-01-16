Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:29 16.01.2026

Kyiv mayor says about 100 residential buildings in capital remain without heating

1 min read
Kyiv mayor says about 100 residential buildings in capital remain without heating

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said about 100 houses in the capital are currently without heating, however, the situation with energy supply remains very difficult.

"As of midday today, about 100 multi-storey buildings in Kyiv remain without heating (out of 6,000 that were without heat supply after the massive attack on the capital on January 9). Utility workers do not stop repairing critical infrastructure damaged by the enemy around the clock. The situation with energy supply, on which the provision of utility services depends, remains very difficult. Kyiv continues to live according to emergency power outage schedules. Energy workers also continue to work to stabilize the situation," he wrote in Telegram.

The mayor noted that all involved city services are doing "everything they can to return the necessary services to Kyiv residents."

Klitschko thanked utility workers and energy workers for their selfless work, and Kyiv residents for their endurance and resilience.

Tags: #kyiv #heating #klitschko

MORE ABOUT

09:52 15.01.2026
IMF head arrives in Kyiv

IMF head arrives in Kyiv

09:51 15.01.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross mobile heating points continue operating in Kyiv city and region

Ukrainian Red Cross mobile heating points continue operating in Kyiv city and region

21:00 14.01.2026
Klitschko: Kyiv functioning in extreme conditions today

Klitschko: Kyiv functioning in extreme conditions today

20:10 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

15:28 14.01.2026
Kyiv completely unprepared for winter challenges in wartime conditions – Shmyhal

Kyiv completely unprepared for winter challenges in wartime conditions – Shmyhal

17:57 13.01.2026
YASNO CEO: Kyiv's right bank now facing left-bank level outrages

YASNO CEO: Kyiv's right bank now facing left-bank level outrages

14:05 12.01.2026
Emergency power outages in effect throughout Kyiv – DTEK

Emergency power outages in effect throughout Kyiv – DTEK

12:29 12.01.2026
Most difficult situation remains in certain districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region – PM Svydyrenko

Most difficult situation remains in certain districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region – PM Svydyrenko

11:35 12.01.2026
Norwegian FM Eide arrives in Kyiv

Norwegian FM Eide arrives in Kyiv

10:32 12.01.2026
URCS deploys mobile heat points in Kyiv

URCS deploys mobile heat points in Kyiv

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy about Trump's statement: Russia postpones signing of agreement to end of war

HACC sets bail for MP Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 mln with procedural obligations

Zelenskyy announces talks between Ukrainian and American delegations in USA in coming days

LATEST

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian, US teams to hold another round of discussions in Miami on Jan 17 – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy, Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss peace process, Ukraine's support programs

Ukraine, Democratic Republic of Congo sign 5-year memo to strengthen food security, develop agriculture

Zelenskyy, UK Dpty PM Lammy discuss sanctions against Russia, aggressor's recruitment of foreigners

Zelenskyy, Kubrakov discuss aspects of Ukraine's emergency energy situation

Finland provides Ukraine with 31st defense aid package for EUR 98 mln – Defense Minister

Ukraine has sufficient fuel reserves for next 20 days – PM

SBU exposes businessman who supplied AFU with defective ballistic glasses worth UAH 60 mln

AD
AD