Kyiv mayor says about 100 residential buildings in capital remain without heating

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said about 100 houses in the capital are currently without heating, however, the situation with energy supply remains very difficult.

"As of midday today, about 100 multi-storey buildings in Kyiv remain without heating (out of 6,000 that were without heat supply after the massive attack on the capital on January 9). Utility workers do not stop repairing critical infrastructure damaged by the enemy around the clock. The situation with energy supply, on which the provision of utility services depends, remains very difficult. Kyiv continues to live according to emergency power outage schedules. Energy workers also continue to work to stabilize the situation," he wrote in Telegram.

The mayor noted that all involved city services are doing "everything they can to return the necessary services to Kyiv residents."

Klitschko thanked utility workers and energy workers for their selfless work, and Kyiv residents for their endurance and resilience.