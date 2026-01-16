Ukraine has sufficient fuel reserves for next 20 days – PM

The government is keeping the fuel situation in the country under control, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said following a meeting with representatives of gas station networks.

"The government is controlling the fuel situation; the country has sufficient reserves for the next 20 days. Work to replenish them is ongoing. The Ministry of Energy is coordinating efforts and collecting requests from businesses. We are ready to resolve any issues quickly," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

In addition, the government has created all the conditions for urgently increasing electricity imports. State-owned companies Ukrzaliznytsia, Naftogaz Ukrainy, and JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry must urgently ensure that at least 50% of their own electricity consumption is covered by imports. This will help free up additional electricity capacity in the grid.

For businesses that have distributed generation facilities, the government is creating all the necessary conditions.

"We have introduced a special price of UAH 19,000 per cubic meter of gas for cogeneration units in frontline territories and are developing additional financial incentives for entrepreneurs who will supply electricity to critical infrastructure. We have also simplified the procurement of equipment and the construction of facilities, without additional permits, and initiated the simplification of the grid connection process by the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC)," Svyrydenko added.