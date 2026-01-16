King Charles III expresses hope Ukraine can achieve just and lasting peace

Buckingham Palace has released a message from King Charles to mark the first anniversary of the 100-year partnership between the UK and Ukraine, in which the monarch expressed admiration for the " courage and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people" and expressed hope that Ukraine can achieve a "just and lasting peace".

"As we mark the first anniversary of the 100-year partnership between the UK and Ukraine, I pray that the thriving ties between our two countries will bring hope and moral support at this most difficult time. Ukraine's greatest strength in the face of such terrible trials and pain is an extraordinary example to the world, and I am constantly amazed by the courage, courage and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people," the message, published on the X social network, says.

The King also mentioned the upcoming fourth anniversary of the date of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"As we also await the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of your beloved country – a time of great sorrow, know that for many families across Ukraine and around the world – my wife and I continue to hold you all in our heartfelt thoughts and prayers. I wish, first of all, to express my deep hope that Ukraine can achieve a just and lasting peace that will protect its security, sovereignty and prosperity, as the Ukrainian people deserve," Charles stressed. The monarch concluded his message with the phrase: "We stand with you. Slava Ukraini!"