Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:58 16.01.2026

King Charles III expresses hope Ukraine can achieve just and lasting peace

2 min read
King Charles III expresses hope Ukraine can achieve just and lasting peace

Buckingham Palace has released a message from King Charles to mark the first anniversary of the 100-year partnership between the UK and Ukraine, in which the monarch expressed admiration for the " courage and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people" and expressed hope that Ukraine can achieve a "just and lasting peace".

"As we mark the first anniversary of the 100-year partnership between the UK and Ukraine, I pray that the thriving ties between our two countries will bring hope and moral support at this most difficult time. Ukraine's greatest strength in the face of such terrible trials and pain is an extraordinary example to the world, and I am constantly amazed by the courage, courage and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people," the message, published on the X social network, says.

The King also mentioned the upcoming fourth anniversary of the date of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"As we also await the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of your beloved country – a time of great sorrow, know that for many families across Ukraine and around the world – my wife and I continue to hold you all in our heartfelt thoughts and prayers. I wish, first of all, to express my deep hope that Ukraine can achieve a just and lasting peace that will protect its security, sovereignty and prosperity, as the Ukrainian people deserve," Charles stressed. The monarch concluded his message with the phrase: "We stand with you. Slava Ukraini!"

Tags: #king_charles_iii

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy about Trump's statement: Russia postpones signing of agreement to end of war

HACC sets bail for MP Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 mln with procedural obligations

Zelenskyy announces talks between Ukrainian and American delegations in USA in coming days

LATEST

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian, US teams to hold another round of discussions in Miami on Jan 17 – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy, Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss peace process, Ukraine's support programs

Ukraine, Democratic Republic of Congo sign 5-year memo to strengthen food security, develop agriculture

Zelenskyy, UK Dpty PM Lammy discuss sanctions against Russia, aggressor's recruitment of foreigners

Zelenskyy, Kubrakov discuss aspects of Ukraine's emergency energy situation

Finland provides Ukraine with 31st defense aid package for EUR 98 mln – Defense Minister

Ukraine has sufficient fuel reserves for next 20 days – PM

SBU exposes businessman who supplied AFU with defective ballistic glasses worth UAH 60 mln

AD
AD