19:40 16.01.2026

Ukraine, Democratic Republic of Congo sign 5-year memo to strengthen food security, develop agriculture

Photo: Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine

Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev, and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Muhindo Nzangi Butondo, have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at strengthening food security and developing agriculture.

"The signing of the memorandum is a practical step toward strengthening Ukraine's role in ensuring global food security and expanding the international presence of Ukraine's agro-industrial sector. We are interested not only in supplying raw materials, but also in developing joint projects in processing, logistics, and the introduction of modern agricultural technologies," the Ministry of Economy quoted Sobolev as saying on its website.

According to him, cooperation with the Democratic Republic of the Congo opens new markets for Ukrainian producers, creates investment opportunities, and helps build sustainable food supply chains.

The document is concluded for a five-year term with automatic extension.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the areas of cooperation include the creation of a logistics agri-hub for the reception, storage, and distribution of grain crops; the development of a food processing and distribution center, including for social programs and school cafeterias; seed production and the supply of high-quality certified seeds of key crops.

The cooperation also covers agricultural research and technologies (precision farming, irrigation methods); fertilizer production and land reclamation; crop production and livestock farming, aquaculture, veterinary products and related technologies; agricultural education for Congolese citizens; and the processing of agricultural products.

The ministry said that a joint commission comprising representatives of Ukraine and the Congo will be established to implement the provisions of the memorandum.

