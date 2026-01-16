Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:24 16.01.2026

Zelenskyy about Trump's statement: Russia postpones signing of agreement to end of war

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The United States and Ukraine are interested in ending the war, and it is Russia that is postponing the signing of the peace agreement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, commenting on the statement of US President Donald Trump.

"In general, it is clear that the US wants to end the war tomorrow. And we want to do it today. Both sides are interested. And we understand that the postponement of the signing and the end of the war comes from Russia," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel on Friday.

The president gave the example of the fact that at the end of last year there was an agreement on the exchange of a thousand for a thousand, but it is Russia that is delaying all processes, in particular the humanitarian one, and postponing the exchanges.

"The question is not about desire, but about pressure. We need sufficient pressure on Russia, and everything will end. I believe that we are very close to this," Zelensky stressed.

As reported, US President Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with Reuters on Wednesday said that Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to end the war in opposition to Zelensyky. "I think he (Putin - IF-U) is ready to make a deal. I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal," Trump said. When asked why US-led negotiations have not yet resolved the largest military conflict in Europe, Trump replied: "Zelenskyy."

