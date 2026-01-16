Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:29 16.01.2026

SBU exposes businessman who supplied AFU with defective ballistic glasses worth UAH 60 mln

2 min read
SBU exposes businessman who supplied AFU with defective ballistic glasses worth UAH 60 mln
Photo: https://t.me/SBUkr

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has repored the exposure, in cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, of a large-scale scheme to embezzle budget funds.

"As a result of comprehensive measures, suspicion was reported against the CEO of a Zaporizhia company that supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with a wholesale batch of defective equipment worth UAH 60 million," the message on the SBU Telegram channel said on Friday.

According to military counterintelligence and SBU investigators, the items in question are 43,000 protective ballistic glasses and goggles-masks for the needs of ground units of the Ukrainian troops.

It is reported that an examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the unsuitability of the relevant ammunition for use in training and combat conditions.

According to the case materials, the defendant made the delivery on the basis of two contracts that he concluded with a state enterprise of the Ministry of Defense in April 2024. However, instead of high-quality products stipulated by the terms of the signed agreements, the contractor shipped completely defective equipment to customers that did not meet safety requirements.

It is noted that the organizer of the deal received the entire amount of budget funds earmarked for ammunition.

During searches at the person’s workplace, documents with evidence of a criminal scheme and part of the money received from its implementation were found.

SBU investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it by abuse of official position, committed on an especially large scale). According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the suspect is currently abroad. Measures are being taken to put him on the wanted list.

Currently, the entire batch of defective products has been withdrawn from the logistics warehouses of the Defense Forces and the offices of contractors.

An investigation is underway to identify and hold accountable all persons involved in the deal. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Tags: #sbu

MORE ABOUT

10:23 15.01.2026
SBU qualifies Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy sector as crimes against humanity

SBU qualifies Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy sector as crimes against humanity

14:26 13.01.2026
Rada backs president's motion to dismiss SBU head Maliuk

Rada backs president's motion to dismiss SBU head Maliuk

10:59 13.01.2026
SBU and Ukrainian Navy attack drone production plant in Taganrog

SBU and Ukrainian Navy attack drone production plant in Taganrog

15:45 10.01.2026
Alpha Special Operations Center hits every 6th Russian tank on frontline – SBU

Alpha Special Operations Center hits every 6th Russian tank on frontline – SBU

15:56 09.01.2026
SBU reports in absentia suspicion of Russian colonel who ordered attacks on Ukrainian energy sector

SBU reports in absentia suspicion of Russian colonel who ordered attacks on Ukrainian energy sector

14:21 09.01.2026
SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

14:55 06.01.2026
SBU hits missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma region, oil depot in Lipetsk - source

SBU hits missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma region, oil depot in Lipetsk - source

15:31 05.01.2026
Zelenskyy discusses possible development of security service with first dpty head of SBU's Special Operations Center A

Zelenskyy discusses possible development of security service with first dpty head of SBU's Special Operations Center A

13:54 05.01.2026
Zelenskyy meets with SBU SOC 'A' head Khmara, says special forces experience to be scaled up

Zelenskyy meets with SBU SOC 'A' head Khmara, says special forces experience to be scaled up

13:52 05.01.2026
I am resigning as SBU head, will remain in the security service system

I am resigning as SBU head, will remain in the security service system

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy about Trump's statement: Russia postpones signing of agreement to end of war

HACC sets bail for MP Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 mln with procedural obligations

Zelenskyy announces talks between Ukrainian and American delegations in USA in coming days

LATEST

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian, US teams to hold another round of discussions in Miami on Jan 17 – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy, Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss peace process, Ukraine's support programs

Ukraine, Democratic Republic of Congo sign 5-year memo to strengthen food security, develop agriculture

Zelenskyy, UK Dpty PM Lammy discuss sanctions against Russia, aggressor's recruitment of foreigners

Zelenskyy, Kubrakov discuss aspects of Ukraine's emergency energy situation

Finland provides Ukraine with 31st defense aid package for EUR 98 mln – Defense Minister

Ukraine has sufficient fuel reserves for next 20 days – PM

State memorial cemetery confirms political strategist Petrov works for them as communication, info technology specialist

AD
AD