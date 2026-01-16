Zelenskyy, Kubrakov discuss aspects of Ukraine's emergency energy situation

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, former Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, and discussed with him aspects of the emergency energy situation in Ukrainian cities.

"It is important that all of us in the Ukraine team are ready to work together and as effectively as possible for the sake of common results. We discussed some aspects of the emergency energy situation in Ukrainian cities and communities, the prospects of our cooperation with partners to strengthen the resilience and infrastructure development of Ukraine. There are things that we are preparing to implement," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

Kubrakov called the conversation with the head of state "frank and constructive." "In these critical days for the entire country, it is especially important to work together to support and protect people. I am ready to direct all my expertise and experience to the implementation of projects that strengthen the resilience of our economy and infrastructure. We are working for results," he said on Facebook.