Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Russian occupiers are preparing a series of new massive strikes on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, citing intelligence data.

"We now have information from intelligence that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes. We are honestly talking with partners about air defense missiles, about systems that we need so much. The supply is not enough. We are trying to speed up, and it is important that partners hear us. A lot is being done now at the level of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. But still, please pay attention to air alerts," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday.

The president called on citizens to help loved ones and those who need support.

According to him, all over Ukraine, maximum resources have been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the emergency in the energy sector caused by the Russian strikes. "Literally tens of thousands of people are now working in repair teams, in utility services, in energy companies, and it is necessary that such joint work continues at all levels of government and between the government and business, all institutions, all services. I want to thank all community leaders who are really effective, really with their people and helping," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state said the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is deploying a larger number of Invincibility Points, and the government "is working with energy companies and partners to have more equipment and more reserves."

"But the key thing is that the world does not remain silent about this. Wars do not end without pressure. And it is precisely because there is not enough pressure that the Russians are doing all this. We must change this," Zelenskyy said.