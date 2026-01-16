Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:31 16.01.2026

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

2 min read
Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Russian occupiers are preparing a series of new massive strikes on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, citing intelligence data.

"We now have information from intelligence that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes. We are honestly talking with partners about air defense missiles, about systems that we need so much. The supply is not enough. We are trying to speed up, and it is important that partners hear us. A lot is being done now at the level of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. But still, please pay attention to air alerts," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday.

The president called on citizens to help loved ones and those who need support.

According to him, all over Ukraine, maximum resources have been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the emergency in the energy sector caused by the Russian strikes. "Literally tens of thousands of people are now working in repair teams, in utility services, in energy companies, and it is necessary that such joint work continues at all levels of government and between the government and business, all institutions, all services. I want to thank all community leaders who are really effective, really with their people and helping," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state said the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is deploying a larger number of Invincibility Points, and the government "is working with energy companies and partners to have more equipment and more reserves."

"But the key thing is that the world does not remain silent about this. Wars do not end without pressure. And it is precisely because there is not enough pressure that the Russians are doing all this. We must change this," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #president #rf

MORE ABOUT

20:25 16.01.2026
Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

19:46 16.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss peace process, Ukraine's support programs

Zelenskyy, Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss peace process, Ukraine's support programs

19:25 16.01.2026
Zelenskyy, UK Dpty PM Lammy discuss sanctions against Russia, aggressor's recruitment of foreigners

Zelenskyy, UK Dpty PM Lammy discuss sanctions against Russia, aggressor's recruitment of foreigners

20:30 15.01.2026
Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General discuss Ukraine's energy situation

Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General discuss Ukraine's energy situation

19:26 15.01.2026
Zelenskyy: I have meeting with Zaluzhny, thanks him for his work, discuss diplomatic issues

Zelenskyy: I have meeting with Zaluzhny, thanks him for his work, discuss diplomatic issues

20:25 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy speaks with negotiating group: We need to move actively on documents

Zelenskyy speaks with negotiating group: We need to move actively on documents

20:10 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

19:52 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

21:24 13.01.2026
PURL program needs to be filled, not enough done in Jan – Zelenskyy

PURL program needs to be filled, not enough done in Jan – Zelenskyy

21:10 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy on Iran unrest: Regime that kills so many people doesn't deserve to exist

Zelenskyy on Iran unrest: Regime that kills so many people doesn't deserve to exist

HOT NEWS

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy about Trump's statement: Russia postpones signing of agreement to end of war

HACC sets bail for MP Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 mln with procedural obligations

Zelenskyy announces talks between Ukrainian and American delegations in USA in coming days

Over 15,000 power workers involved in repair crews to restore power – Shmyhal

LATEST

Ukrainian, US teams to hold another round of discussions in Miami on Jan 17 – Stefanishyna

Ukraine, Democratic Republic of Congo sign 5-year memo to strengthen food security, develop agriculture

Zelenskyy, Kubrakov discuss aspects of Ukraine's emergency energy situation

Finland provides Ukraine with 31st defense aid package for EUR 98 mln – Defense Minister

Ukraine has sufficient fuel reserves for next 20 days – PM

SBU exposes businessman who supplied AFU with defective ballistic glasses worth UAH 60 mln

State memorial cemetery confirms political strategist Petrov works for them as communication, info technology specialist

UPG receives diesel fuel from USA due to compliance with Ukrainian weather conditions

King Charles III expresses hope Ukraine can achieve just and lasting peace

Kyiv mayor says about 100 residential buildings in capital remain without heating

AD
AD