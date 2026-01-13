Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:24 13.01.2026

PURL program needs to be filled, not enough done in Jan – Zelenskyy

2 min read
PURL program needs to be filled, not enough done in Jan – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed out the insufficient filling of the program for the purchase of U.S. weapons by partner countries for Ukraine under the name Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) in January of this year during a meeting of the Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters on Tuesday.

"Defense issues are key – missiles for air defense, production of interceptors, all necessary supplies. Contracts, financing – we provide this in full. It is important that there is a real and timely implementation of all agreements with our partners. The PURL program needs to be filled, and not enough was done in January. This is a task for our entire diplomatic team - both the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Tuesday.

He also reported on a conversation with U.S. Congressmen Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, in particular, about programs to support Ukrainian air defense. "I am grateful for the unwavering bipartisan support of Congress. We are currently having very productive work with the President of the United States, with his team. We discussed the details of all this. I informed about the situation with Russian strikes, about the need for air defense. We talked about how additional pressure on Russia can provide strong diplomatic results. And it is important that the U.S. administration has as many tools as possible for the right pressure. We also talked about support programs that have not yet been fully implemented and can be used. In particular, this concerns the protection of the sky," the president said.

He reported that work continues on security guarantees and recovery programs with the United States. "We are really working so that in the near future there are possible formats for signing and approval, legal approval in the US Congress, in the Ukrainian parliament," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #purl #president #aid #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:10 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy on Iran unrest: Regime that kills so many people doesn't deserve to exist

Zelenskyy on Iran unrest: Regime that kills so many people doesn't deserve to exist

21:08 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy on aftermath of Russian strikes: Ready to help, communities must stay active

Zelenskyy on aftermath of Russian strikes: Ready to help, communities must stay active

20:12 09.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

20:55 08.01.2026
US Embassy in Ukraine advises US citizens to be prepared for 'potentially significant air attack' over 'next several days'

US Embassy in Ukraine advises US citizens to be prepared for 'potentially significant air attack' over 'next several days'

20:33 07.01.2026
Sybiha on US seizure of Russian tanker: We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia

Sybiha on US seizure of Russian tanker: We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia

19:04 07.01.2026
Operation to seize Russian-flagged tanker Mariner completed – EUCOM

Operation to seize Russian-flagged tanker Mariner completed – EUCOM

16:02 07.01.2026
Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

15:56 07.01.2026
US Coast Guard and military attempting to board Russian 'Shadow Fleet' tanker Marinera - Reuters

US Coast Guard and military attempting to board Russian 'Shadow Fleet' tanker Marinera - Reuters

15:32 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

09:24 06.01.2026
USA considers Greenland its territory - Dpty Chief of Staff of the US Administration Miller

USA considers Greenland its territory - Dpty Chief of Staff of the US Administration Miller

HOT NEWS

Rada backs president's motion to dismiss SBU head Maliuk

Rada dismisses Defense Minister Shmyhal

Ukraine's air defense neutralize 7 missiles and 247 enemy UAVs, with hits recorded at 24 locations

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

LATEST

Mass protests testify to Iranians' aspiration for freedom, dignity, better future – MFA

Ukrainian Parliament finally adopts housing reform bill

Davos leaders to press Trump on backing Paris-week agreements – media

Airstrike on Kharkiv region village injures 11-year-old

Ombudsman: Teen in occupied Mariupol accused of 'high treason'

Polish Consulate in Odesa damaged during night bombing – MFA

Partner countries must step up pressure on Russia, will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in Davos – Dutch PM

Zelenskyy directs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with new information on Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet

At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, Ukraine calls for strengthening country's air defense

Rada backs president's motion to dismiss SBU head Maliuk

AD
AD