Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:39 29.01.2026

Ukrnafta focuses on upgrading transport, specialized equipment, and staff facilities

2 min read
One of the key focuses of PJSC Ukrnafta's production activities in 2025 has been the renewal of transport, specialized equipment, and basic infrastructure for production teams.

"PJSC Ukrnafta is systematically improving working conditions, because efficiency begins with safety, comfort, and modern equipment," the company said on its Facebook page.

Over the past year, 169 units of new equipment and vehicles were upgraded at the company's regional divisions.

"These include trucks, bulldozers, weighing vehicles, tanker trucks, methanol carriers, steam heating units, buses for transporting personnel, and other critically important equipment required to ensure uninterrupted operation of production facilities and the network of filling stations," the company said.

Overall, since 2023, the company has upgraded more than 700 units of equipment, which has already produced a tangible effect on production performance.

"We are consistently replacing outdated equipment and vehicles. In 2026, we plan to add about another 100 units of new equipment, including through leasing and grant mechanisms," said Ukrnafta CEO Bohdan Kukura.

Employee safety and comfort remain the company's top priority: over the past year, 32 mobile shelters were installed and 140 trailer-type housing units were replaced with new ones, some of which had been in use for as long as 48 years.

"Upgrading working conditions and technical infrastructure will remain one of the company's priorities in 2026," the company said.

PJSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer and operates the country's largest national fueling-station network under the UKRNAFTA brand. In 2024 the company took management of Glusco assets, and in 2025 it completed the acquisition of Shell's network in Ukraine. In total it operates 663 filling stations.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to restore operations and modernize the format of its service stations. Since February 2023 it has issued its own fuel vouchers and NAFTACard cards, distributed to legal entities and individuals via Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is the state-owned NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share stake. In November 2022 the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's office decided to transfer to the state the corporate rights of the company that previously belonged to private owners; those rights are now managed by the Ministry of Defense.

Tags: #ukrnafta

