Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:30 29.01.2026

Cabinet forms working group to coordinate activities on Schengen management

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established an interdepartmental working group on coordination of activities in the field of Schengen management.

As reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk on Telegram on Wednesday, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, it is stipulated that the main tasks of the interdepartmental working group are: to promote coordination of actions of ministries and other central executive bodies in the field of Schengen management; to ensure the organization of screening of Schengen legislation (assessment of compliance of Ukrainian legislation with Schengen legislation), to prepare a draft of the National Schengen Strategy, to develop a draft action plan for Ukraine's accession to the Schengen Agreement; to prepare proposals regarding: the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of Schengen management; to determine ways, mechanisms and methods of resolving issues in the field of Schengen management; to increase the efficiency of the activities of central executive bodies in the field of Schengen management; to improve the regulatory and legal framework on issues within its competence.

