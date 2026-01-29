"2000 Meters to Andriyivka" directed by Chernov included in the list of nominees for the Writers Guild of America Award

Photo: Screenshot from the film

The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" by director Mstyslav Chernov has been included in the list of nominees for the Writers Guild of America Award in the "Best Screenplay in a Documentary Film" category.

"This is already the second prestigious nomination for Mstyslav Chernov's film in recent times, as several days ago the film was also nominated for the BAFTA Film Awards," according to a statement from the Ukrainian Film Academy.

It is noted that in addition to "2000 Meters to Andriivka," this category also includes such films as "Becoming Led Zeppelin" by director Bernard MacMahon and "White with Fear" by director Andrew Goldberg.

The Writers Guild of America is an organization that represents the interests of writers working in the fields of cinema, television, digital media, and news broadcasting. This year, the awards ceremony will take place on March 8.

As previously reported, the film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" made it to the shortlist of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 98th "Oscar" awards, but did not make it to the list of nominees. At the same time, the film made it to the shortlist for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts BAFTA 2026 awards.