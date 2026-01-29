Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:12 29.01.2026

"2000 Meters to Andriyivka" directed by Chernov included in the list of nominees for the Writers Guild of America Award

2 min read
"2000 Meters to Andriyivka" directed by Chernov included in the list of nominees for the Writers Guild of America Award
Photo: Screenshot from the film

The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" by director Mstyslav Chernov has been included in the list of nominees for the Writers Guild of America Award in the "Best Screenplay in a Documentary Film" category.

"This is already the second prestigious nomination for Mstyslav Chernov's film in recent times, as several days ago the film was also nominated for the BAFTA Film Awards," according to a statement from the Ukrainian Film Academy.

It is noted that in addition to "2000 Meters to Andriivka," this category also includes such films as "Becoming Led Zeppelin" by director Bernard MacMahon and "White with Fear" by director Andrew Goldberg.

The Writers Guild of America is an organization that represents the interests of writers working in the fields of cinema, television, digital media, and news broadcasting. This year, the awards ceremony will take place on March 8.

As previously reported, the film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" made it to the shortlist of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 98th "Oscar" awards, but did not make it to the list of nominees. At the same time, the film made it to the shortlist for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts BAFTA 2026 awards.

Tags: #2000_meters_to_andriivka

HOT NEWS

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine receives RSE cogeneration units as part of German govt's assistance

Polish govt first batch of 400 generators delivered to Kyiv

Ministry of Defense, together with SpaceX, already addressing issue of using Starlink on Russian UAVs – Fedorov

Chinese MFA: We neither fuel flames, nor seek profit from ‘Ukrainian crisis’

National Police: Wagner PMC fighters face new charges of mercenarism and treason

Supermarkets in Desniansky district of Kyiv to switch to 24-hour mode, work as Invincibility Points

First batch of power equipment received from German government - Svyrydenko

Ukraine, UAE discuss expansion of Food from Ukraine program, agro-food hubs

US and Ukraine lack clear vision of security guarantees — MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

Ukrnafta focuses on upgrading transport, specialized equipment, and staff facilities

AD
AD