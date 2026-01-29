Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:37 29.01.2026

Russia attacks for 4 districts of Dnipropetrovsk region overnight – SES

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/mykola_lukashuk

Russian forces struck four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, injuring two people and causing fires, the State Emergency Service (SES) has reported.

Two men aged 43 and 34 were injured in Mykolaivka community of Synelnykove district. A cultural center and a vehicle caught fire.

Vehicles caught fire in Bohdanivka community of Pavlohrad district.

A café building caught fire in Pishchanka community of Samar district.

In Kryvyi Rih, a single-story building and two passenger cars were damaged.

Tags: #ses #dnipropetrovsk_region

