Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:44 27.01.2026

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

As a result of a Russian UAV hitting the passenger train "Barvinkove-Kharkiv-Chop" near the village of Yazykove (Kharkiv region), there are dead and injured, the press service of the regional prosecutor's office has said on Tuesday.

"There were more than 155 passengers on the train. As of now [20:22] three deaths are known. A man and a woman also sought medical help," the office said.

According to the department, two hits were recorded near the train, another one in a carriage. A fire broke out.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are documenting a war crime committed by Russian servicemen.

