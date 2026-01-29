First batch of power equipment received from German government - Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

We have received the first batch of energy equipment from the German government as part of the winter emergency support package, increased to EUR 120 million, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has announced.

"Together with German Ambassador Heiko Thoms, we welcomed the first delivery, including two cogeneration units, generators and other critically needed equipment. This will help provide light and heat to over 86,000 people in Kyiv, power residential buildings, hospitals, kindergartens and schools. The equipment is already in operation," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

According to her, another 41 cogeneration units with a total capacity of 40.8 MW and 76 modular boiler houses will arrive in Ukraine in the near future.

In particular, the emergency support package will include 300 solar stations, 375 battery storage systems for backup power supply, 15 mobile hybrid generators, 10 pellet heating systems, 45 units of construction equipment for urgent repair work.

"This winter, Germany also provided EUR 60 million for humanitarian needs and contributed EUR 167 million to the Energy Support Fund, which Ukraine received in December. At a time when the enemy is destroying energy infrastructure every day and cynically trying to plunge cities into cold and darkness, timely assistance from our partners helps to meet people’s needs. We are grateful to Germany for its prompt response to our request and our long-term strategic partnership in the energy and other sectors. Germany has been one of the largest providers of support to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," the Prime Minister wrote.