Ukraine, UAE discuss expansion of Food from Ukraine program, agro-food hubs

The creation of agro-food hubs as a new format of international cooperation in the field of food security was discussed by Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Denys Bashlyk and Khaled Al Attar, Director General of the DIHAD Sustainable Foundation of the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Economy's press service reported.

"Ukraine is already actively working on expanding the Food from Ukraine initiative, specifically on establishing food hubs in African countries. This is not just about exports. It is about building local infrastructure for storage, processing, and distribution of food. We aim to scale up this approach. Together, we can create a network of modern food hubs that will ensure stable food supplies to regions that need them most, including the Middle East. This is a contribution to global food security and stability," Bashlyk said during the talks.

The deputy minister said that food security and the development of food hubs, particularly in the Middle East, could become a new strategic direction of cooperation. He expressed confidence that advancing such cooperation would help build a new innovative agro-ecosystem and deepen economic and investment ties between the countries.

The parties also focused on strengthening cooperation between government and business at both B2B and B2G levels, as well as fostering partnerships among research institutions. Practical steps include organizing a Ukrainian pavilion at the DIHAD exhibition in the UAE and holding a thematic roundtable dedicated to issues of food-related humanitarian aid.

DIHAD Sustainable is a specialized platform and international initiative aimed at promoting sustainable practices in agriculture, food, water management, forestry, and natural resource use. It brings together government institutions, international organizations, agribusiness, research institutions, and civil society organizations to exchange knowledge, best practices, and technologies that support sustainable development of agricultural sectors amid climate change, economic challenges, and growing demands for environmental safety.