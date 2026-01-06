Russian 'sources'overly concerned about expressing opinions about 'zones of influence' - MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi commented on a quote from a Reuters article titled "Russia Loses Ally in Venezuela, but Hopes to Benefit from Trump's 'Wild West' Realpolitik," which cited an anonymous senior Russian source as saying that following the U.S. military operation in Venezuela, Russia now also has "its own sphere of influence."

"Overcompensating Russian 'source's are spewing hot air about 'zones of influence.' I wonder where the borders of their zone of influence were when Prigozhin’s gang marched on Moscow, making them tremble with fear. Perhaps it was limited to Putin’s poop suitcase. And it still is," Tykhyi wrote X.

According to the agency, the source referred to the Trump administration's desire to confirm US dominance in the Western Hemisphere and revive the 19th century Monroe Doctrine, which declared this region a zone of influence for Washington.

"Russia has lost an ally in Latin America," said a senior Russian source, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation to Reuters. "But if this is an example of Trump's Monroe Doctrine in action, as it seems to be, then Russia also has its own sphere of influence."

As reported, on January 5, the US State Department posted an image of President Donald Trump on X with the caption "This is our hemisphere."