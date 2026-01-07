Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:47 07.01.2026

EW operators can pivot to RF engineering and telecom careers – Veterans minist

A veteran who served as an electronic warfare (EW) operator can apply his military skills as a radio frequency systems engineer, a wireless technology and telecommunications specialist, and an IT specialist, according to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

"The electronic warfare (EW) operator is responsible for the full cycle of work with radio signals: spectrum monitoring, detection and analysis of enemy signals, jamming, and protection of own communication channels," the ministry said in a statement.

The department noted that the EW operator during his service has the following skills: working with EW complexes; analyzing and recognizing radio signals, identifying sources of interference; working with antennas and radio frequency equipment;

technical maintenance of complex systems, troubleshooting; generating reports; interacting with intelligence, IT units, and command.

He also has the following skills: analytical thinking; attention to detail and "micro-interaction" in signals and data; team interaction; self-organization.

"An electronic warfare operator can be realized in various directions depending on his own interests and further training - as a radio technician or radio frequency systems engineer, a specialist in wireless technologies and telecommunications, an IT specialist, an analyst of spectral monitoring or electronic intelligence, as well as an operator of radio control systems," the Ministry of Veterans Affairs noted.

As reported, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs believes that a veteran who served in intelligence can apply his military competencies in logistics, security systems, quality control and market analytics; a veteran who served as a mortar gunner can apply his military competencies as an operator of heavy or specialized equipment, a quality controller, a specialist in organizing cargo processes; a veteran who served as an anti-tank missile system (ATMS) operator can apply his military competencies as an electronics or optics specialist, special equipment operator, analytical or monitoring services specialist, technical or sports instructor; a veteran who served as a signalman can apply his military competencies as a telecommunications installer, system administrator, radio technician, and IT infrastructure engineer.

