MFA: We’re preparing for Zelenskyy-led delegation's trip to UNGA high-level week in New York

Ukraine is preparing to host a number of events during the high-level week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which will be held in New York, USA, said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

"We are indeed preparing for the UN General Assembly, for the trip of the highest-level Ukrainian delegation led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Tykhyi said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The spokesperson recalled that this year, Ukraine, in particular, is preparing to host the fifth international summit of the Crimea Platform during the UN General Assembly's high-level segment.

In addition, a high-level UN Security Council meeting entitled "Maintaining Peace and Security in Ukraine" is being considered, and high-level participation in this event is possible.

As Tykhyi noted, the Ukrainian president is preparing a very busy schedule of meetings with foreign heads of state and government. Foreign Minister Sybiha will chair a separate series of events and talks.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 112/2025-rp establishing a Ukrainian delegation to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held in New York, USA. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha was appointed head of the delegation. Andriy Melnyk, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, was appointed deputy head of the delegation. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, and the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, Refat Chubarov (with his consent). The President granted the head of the delegation the right to engage advisors, experts, and technical staff to ensure the delegation's effective work.

UN High Week 2025 will be dedicated to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly and will take place from September 23 to September 29, 2025 with key events on September 22. 2025, including a meeting to mark the 80th anniversary of the UN.