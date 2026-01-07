Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

The referendum depends on the continuation of negotiations, as well as on reaching agreements with the United States on security guarantees and a package for the restoration of Ukraine. If all this is achieved in January, then February may be a working month for changes in legislation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Everything depends on the negotiations, or rather, on the continuation of negotiations and achieving the desired results. First of all, 20 points of the plan, because if we talk about a referendum, then for a referendum, if it is submitted, then only 20 points of the plan. But still, it is considered in a complex. Along with the 20 points, there are bilateral security guarantees with the United States of America. My agreement with Trump must be confirmed by signatures," Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the president, the referendum issue still depends on the recovery package for Ukraine, as well as on the deputies, "because they must demonstrate work and results in terms of achievements, in terms of changes to the electoral legislation, the electoral code or relevant legislation, and also changes to the law on referendum."

"I think if we manage to do all this in January, then February can probably be such a working month in terms of changes in legislation," he stressed.

However, Zelenskyy added that it is too early to talk about this, "we need to have a result in the negotiations."