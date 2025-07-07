Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, commenting on the latest statements by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov about the terms of a peace agreement with Ukraine, said that real denazification should begin with Moscow, taking into account its attitude toward other nations.

“Proper ‘denazification’ must begin from Moscow, given its treatment of other ethnic groups—Azerbaijanis and the rest of the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and others,” Tykhyi said on X Monday.

In his article, Tykhyi refers to the Clash Report, which quotes Lavrov as saying that the conditions of a peace treaty with Ukraine in an ultimatum form are the "demilitarization" and "denazification" of Ukraine, as well as the cessation of lawsuits, the lifting of sanctions against the Russian Federation, and the return of frozen assets.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that "Lavrov's belligerent rhetoric demonstrates that Russia rejects peace efforts and instead resorts to ultimatums like 2022."

“We urge partners to hit these Russian ‘denazifiers’ with new, tough sanctions without delay to bring them back to reality,” he added.